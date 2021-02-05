Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Trading Down 33.3%

Terrace Energy Corp. (CVE:TZR) dropped 33.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,049,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 482,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32.

Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Terrace Energy

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

