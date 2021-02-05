TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Receives $12.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRSSF shares. Beacon Securities boosted their price objective on TerrAscend to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on TerrAscend in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Clarus Securities started coverage on TerrAscend in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on TerrAscend from $11.75 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

Shares of TerrAscend stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company provides physician consultations, patient education, and support programs. It also produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles, as well as operates retail dispensaries in California and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.