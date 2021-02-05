TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised TETRA Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TETRA Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.06.

NYSE TTI opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The firm has a market cap of $272.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.36. TETRA Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $2.24.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.80 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. Research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 501,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,348,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 88,004 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,138,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 219,259 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 67.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,072,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 431,474 shares during the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

