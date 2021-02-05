TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TFFP. Roth Capital upped their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut TFF Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ TFFP opened at $16.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.47. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $21.14.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randy H. Thurman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $85,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $678,283.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Fairbairn sold 63,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $1,008,862.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,958.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,407,261 shares of company stock worth $20,379,919 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 137.4% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,471 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $19,556,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 384.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 201,715 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $4,076,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $3,259,000. Institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

