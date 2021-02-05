The Blackstone Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 66,793 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 993% compared to the average volume of 6,109 call options.

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.19.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 44,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 29,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 2,190.1% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 5,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.19. The stock had a trading volume of 89,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,779. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.51%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.