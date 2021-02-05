The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,275 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,581 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 61,636 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

NYSE BA opened at $210.64 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $349.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.34 and a 200-day moving average of $185.81. The company has a market cap of $122.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.