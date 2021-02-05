The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.81. The stock had a trading volume of 103,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,114,524. The company has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.34 and a 200 day moving average of $185.81. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

