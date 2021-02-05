The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Insider Peter J. Clare Sells 60,829 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,950,177.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,909,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,406,681.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CG stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,539.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

