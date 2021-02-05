The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Charles A. Ruffel Acquires 3,636 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88.

SCHW opened at $55.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average of $43.51.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 27.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 9,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 40.8% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 131,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 38,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. TheStreet raised The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

