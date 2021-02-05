The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $75.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $9,160,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,570,936 shares of company stock valued at $78,294,712 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after purchasing an additional 445,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,960,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,717,000 after purchasing an additional 119,331 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

