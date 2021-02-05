The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Trading Up 6.6%

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)’s share price was up 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.87 and last traded at $29.67. Approximately 505,252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 527,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $41,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,470,000 after acquiring an additional 479,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 63,553 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,082,000. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,640,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

