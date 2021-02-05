The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates Q3 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.10-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78-3.813 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $253.05 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $267.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.30, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.25.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 41,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total transaction of $10,435,338.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,584,960.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 28,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.99, for a total value of $7,090,242.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,076,577.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,249,842 shares of company stock valued at $550,441,344. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

