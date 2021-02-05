The First Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for The First Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get The First Bancshares alerts:

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 23.05%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FBMS. Zacks Investment Research cut The First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded The First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 467.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 58.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

About The First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.