The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) a GBX 2,010 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 2,010 ($26.26) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,694.88 ($22.14).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,285 ($16.79) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £64.64 billion and a PE ratio of 10.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,371.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,438.02. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,277.60 ($16.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,847 ($24.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96.

In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 36,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, for a total transaction of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Also, insider Urs Rohner purchased 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Insiders purchased a total of 37,246 shares of company stock worth $51,242,300 in the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

