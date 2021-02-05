The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Insider Sells $2,987,191.64 in Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64.

GS stock opened at $293.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $309.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.96 and a 200-day moving average of $226.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. TheStreet raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

