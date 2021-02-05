The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,339,000 after acquiring an additional 78,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in The Hershey by 458.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,632 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.93.

HSY opened at $148.12 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $161.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The Hershey’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256 over the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

