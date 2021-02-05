The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.60. The stock had a trading volume of 818,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,814. The Hershey has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $161.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.00.

Get The Hershey alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,121 shares in the company, valued at $23,601,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.13.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.