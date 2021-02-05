The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stake Raised by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Kroger by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,584,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,714,000 after purchasing an additional 50,460 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the third quarter worth about $433,000. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in The Kroger by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,138,000 after buying an additional 429,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in The Kroger by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In related news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $1,010,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.46.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $33.58. 130,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,734,333. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.43.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.