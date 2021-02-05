The Parkmead Group plc (PMG.L) (LON:PMG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.94

The Parkmead Group plc (PMG.L) (LON:PMG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.94 and traded as high as $35.40. The Parkmead Group plc (PMG.L) shares last traded at $34.30, with a volume of 130,949 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.14 million and a P/E ratio of -77.20.

About The Parkmead Group plc (PMG.L) (LON:PMG)

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Pitreadie. The company produces gas from a portfolio of four fields across the Netherlands; and holds oil and gas interests in 24 exploration and production blocks under license.

