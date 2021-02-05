The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The RMR Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.36.

RMR stock opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.54. The RMR Group has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 85.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 150,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The RMR Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

