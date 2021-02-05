The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) PT Raised to $46.00

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RMR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.36.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $46.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.54.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. On average, analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 277.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.