The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $249.00 and last traded at $246.04, with a volume of 11968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $228.50.

The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.86.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

