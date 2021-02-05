The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $15,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $731.84.

Shares of SHW opened at $710.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $725.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $699.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

