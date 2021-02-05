The Shyft Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,529 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,898% compared to the typical daily volume of 51 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.58. 1,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,938. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.35. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,783,697.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,266,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,498,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

SHYF has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

