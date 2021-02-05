The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,318 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 893,821 shares of company stock worth $154,601,342. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

Shares of DIS opened at $180.23 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.