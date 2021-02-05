The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $180.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.02. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $41,743,050.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 893,821 shares of company stock valued at $154,601,342 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

