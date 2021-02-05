TheStreet Upgrades Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) to C

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Veritiv stock opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $336.00 million, a P/E ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 2.03. Veritiv has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $1.90. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Veritiv will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veritiv by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Veritiv by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Veritiv by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Veritiv by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Veritiv by 237.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities.

