Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. Sells 2,981 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Stock

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $323,826.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $114.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.00 and a 200-day moving average of $92.90. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.76 and a fifty-two week high of $121.50.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $164.68 million during the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 9.30%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

