Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Toto in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48.

TOTDY stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.51. Toto has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.82.

Toto Company Profile

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

