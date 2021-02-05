ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Stock Price Up 11.2%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s stock price rose 11.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 3,580,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 7,125,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $53.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.02.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLT)

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones; and kneepads.

