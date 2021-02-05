Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) Short Interest Down 12.5% in January

Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TWER stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42. Towerstream has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

About Towerstream

Towerstream Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed wireless broadband services over a wireless network transmitting over regulated and unregulated radio spectrum to commercial customers in the United States. Its wireless broadband service supports bandwidth on demand, wireless redundancy, virtual private networks, disaster recovery, bundled data, and video services.

