Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,901 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,276% compared to the typical volume of 80 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $7.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $515.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.82.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million. Analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in AC Immune by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 27.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

