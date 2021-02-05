Traders Buy Large Volume of Everi Call Options (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 7,047 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,026% compared to the typical volume of 626 call options.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $52,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at $541,836.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $694,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,755.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,413 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HGI Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Everi by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,344,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,021,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 68,695 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of EVRI opened at $14.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.23 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Everi will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

