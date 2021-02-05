Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) PT Raised to $48.00 at HC Wainwright

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRNS. B. Riley upped their price objective on Transcat from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Transcat stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $40.37. 325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20. Transcat has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $42.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%. Research analysts forecast that Transcat will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,919,825.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $284,094.16. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,416 shares of company stock worth $686,994. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transcat in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Transcat by 236.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Transcat in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Transcat by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

