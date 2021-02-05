Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Trading Up 6.3%

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s share price traded up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $25.73. 1,121,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 976,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 70.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,441,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Translate Bio by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Translate Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

