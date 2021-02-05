Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.88

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.88 and last traded at $71.06, with a volume of 6561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.81.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $617,357.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,327.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $281,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,574 shares of company stock worth $2,640,843. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 390.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

