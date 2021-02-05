Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trip.com Group Limited is a one-stop travel service company. Its service consists of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar. The company’s platform includes mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Trip.com Group Limited, formerly known as Ctrip.com International Ltd., is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCOM. Mizuho increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, New Street Research cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.34.

TCOM stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of -60.72 and a beta of 1.33. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

