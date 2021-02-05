Tripio Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Tripio has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tripio has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00068814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.08 or 0.01293396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00054553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,379.52 or 0.06267153 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00039887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00017707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio (TRIO) is a token. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tripio is trip.io. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio.

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

