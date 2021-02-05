Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,875 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.16% of Tronox worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 165,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Tronox stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.38.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.