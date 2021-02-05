TrueFi (TRU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.03 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 5th. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $43.03 million and $6.70 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00055713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00157927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00089042 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00065914 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00236569 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00044923 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 tokens. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

