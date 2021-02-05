Truegame Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,292.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, Truegame has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Truegame has a market capitalization of $95,012.48 and approximately $7,292.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00063978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $454.75 or 0.01170227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00052343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,290.54 or 0.05894369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00035793 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015642 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00020125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a token. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame.

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

