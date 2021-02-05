Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) and Canyon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CYBA) Financial Survey

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) and Canyon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CYBA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Truist Financial alerts:

72.1% of Truist Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Truist Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Truist Financial and Canyon Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truist Financial $14.66 billion 4.91 $3.22 billion $4.37 12.21 Canyon Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Canyon Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Truist Financial and Canyon Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truist Financial 0 9 10 0 2.53 Canyon Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Truist Financial currently has a consensus target price of $49.03, indicating a potential downside of 8.14%. Given Truist Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than Canyon Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Truist Financial and Canyon Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truist Financial 16.95% 7.76% 0.96% Canyon Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Truist Financial has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canyon Bancorp has a beta of 5.01, meaning that its stock price is 401% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Truist Financial beats Canyon Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides funding; asset management; automobile lending; bankcard lending; consumer finance; home equity and mortgage lending; insurance, such as property and casualty, life, health, employee benefits, workers compensation and professional liability, surety coverage, title, and other insurance products; investment brokerage; mobile/online banking; and payment, lease financing, small business lending, and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers association, capital market, institutional trust, insurance premium and commercial finance, international banking, leasing, merchant, commercial deposit and treasury, commercial middle market lending, floor plan lending, commercial mortgage lending, mortgage warehouse lending, private equity investment, real estate lending, and supply chain financing services. Further, the company provides retail and wholesale brokerage, equity and debt underwriting, and investment advice. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated through approximately 2,958 banking offices. The company was formerly known as BB&T Corporation and changed its name to Truist Financial Corporation in December 2019. Truist Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Canyon Bancorp

Canyon Bancorp went out of business. Canyon Bancorp was founded in 2006 and is based in Palm Springs, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.