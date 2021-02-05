TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Price Target Increased to $19.25 by Analysts at B. Riley

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

