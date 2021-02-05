Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded down $37.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.95. 177,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,294. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.34. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total transaction of $317,083.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 496,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,420,406. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $380,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,614 shares of company stock valued at $35,865,682 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

