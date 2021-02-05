Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,583 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Twitter were worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 9.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Twitter by 1.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $302,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,178 shares of company stock worth $14,136,945 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $56.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of -40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

