Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Shares Gap Up to $1.82

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.82, but opened at $2.12. Tyme Technologies shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 2,172,519 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $294.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyme Technologies news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,938,546 shares in the company, valued at $48,630,164.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steve Hoffman sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $128,250.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 552,848 shares of company stock worth $718,901. Insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 78.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 113,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

