U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

USWS stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. U.S. Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $73.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 million. U.S. Well Services had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a negative return on equity of 154.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.