Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Sets New 12-Month High at $350.00

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $350.00 and last traded at $345.00, with a volume of 2373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $313.94.

UI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BWS Financial raised their target price on Ubiquiti from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.02. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $403,096.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UI. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

