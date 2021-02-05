UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CBGPY. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a hold rating for the company. Investec lowered shares of Close Brothers Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Peel Hunt upgraded Close Brothers Group to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Close Brothers Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

CBGPY opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.91. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.