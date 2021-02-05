UGAS Achieves Market Cap of $2.10 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a market cap of $2.10 million and $10.61 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00068962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $501.88 or 0.01325775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00056197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,435.76 or 0.06434325 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00040214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00017863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00020688 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

UGAS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

